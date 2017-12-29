Subdued demand drags zinc futures 0.24% lower

prices slipped 0.24 per cent to Rs 211.90 per kg in futures market today as speculators trimmed positions, taking negative cues from the spot market on subdued demand.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in the current month edged down 50 paise, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 211.90 per kg in business turnover of 1,017 lots.



On similar lines, the for delivery in January contracts was trading lower by a similar margin at Rs 211.45 per kg in 447 lots.Analysts said the weakness in was mostly due to cutting down of positions by traders owing to weak demand from consuming industries in the physical market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)