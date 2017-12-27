JUST IN
Suburban rail services hit as local train derails in Chennai

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Suburban train services operating from Moore market complex (MMC) today suffered cancellation following a derailment at Avadi here, officials said today.

Two coaches of a local train (Moore Market-Pattabiram) derailed at Avadi station late last night, but "no injury or casualty was reported as the train was empty," Southern Railway officials said.


Chennai Division Railway Officers rushed to the spot and started restoration efforts, following which the two coaches were "rerailed" early this morning, they added.

"Restoration of track is in progress at the site," they said.

Subsequently, "suburban train traffic is affected" and local services including those plying between Chennai-Sullurpetah and Arakkonam-Tirupati have been cancelled, they said.

However, some Passenger Specials from MMC were being operated in 30 minutes interval and the suburban train traffic is expected to gradually normalise today, they added.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 10:05 IST

