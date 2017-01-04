Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrest: TMC MPs march to PM residence, detained mid-way

As many as 36 MPs from the party took part in the protest march

Trinamool MPs today took out a protest march towards the Prime Minister's residence, a day after Sudip Bandyopadhyay, TMC's leader in Lok Sabha, was arrested in an alleged corruption case.



The parliamentarians from the ruling party were taken into police custody before they could reach 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.



"We were marching peacefully towards the Prime Minister's residence, but the police detained us mid-way and manhandled few of our MPs," TMC leader Saugata Roy told reporters.



He added that as many as 36 MPs from the party took part in this protest march and they will continue to raise their voices against "injustice done by the Modi government".



Yesterday, the Trianmool (TMC) leader in the was arrested by the in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam case.



Bandyopadhyay is the second TMC MP to be arrested within a week in connection with the alleged scam. Last Friday, actor-turned-politician Tapas Pal was subjected to questioning for more than four hours and arrested subsequently.



Agitated by Bandyopadhyay's arrest, a furious Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister of using central agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department against his political rivals who were raising their voice against demonetisation.



Following the arrest of their leader, alleged TMC workers descended on the BJP office in central Kolkata chanting anti- slogans and hurling stones. It left several people injured and half-a-dozen cars parked outside damaged.

