'Sugar coma' may slow down your brain: study

Do you feel a little sluggish after eating or a big meal? You are probably feeling the effects of a crash, which may slow down your brain function, a study suggests.



In the study, participants demonstrated reduced attention and response times after consuming glucose or table sugar, compared to those who consumed (fruit sugar) or artificial sweetener (the placebo).



"Our study suggests that the ' coma' - with regards to glucose - is indeed a real phenomenon, where levels of attention seem to decline after consumption of glucose- containing sugar," Mei Peng, a at the University of Otago in New Zealand, told 'PsyPost'."In particular, how consumption might change the way our brains work. In the case of perception, we have evolved to favour this taste," said Peng.Previous research on glucose ingestion has linked it to improved memory performance. However, studies that examined the effect of glucose on other cognitive processes have led to mixed results.In the latest study published in the journal Physiology & Behavior, 49 individuals consumed sweetened drinks containing either glucose, sucrose, fructose, or before completing three cognitive tests.The tests consisted of a simple response time task and a measurement ofThe researchers also measured the participants' blood glucose levels during the testing.They found that participants who had consumed glucose or tended to perform worse on the cognitive tests than those who had consumed or

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)