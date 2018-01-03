Sugar mill gate prices remain up on better offtake

Select mill gate prices remain up at the wholesale market in the national capital today following increased buying by stockists and bulk consumers amid tight supplies from mills.



Marketmen said constant buying by stockists and bulk consumers such as soft drinks and ice-cream makers to meet new month demand mainly pushed up some of mills prices.



In millgate section, Dorala, Dhanora, Dhampur and Chandpur moved up by Rs 10 each to Rs 3,350, Rs 3,400, Rs 3,320 and Rs 3,290 per quintal.Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal)- Rs 35.00-38.00 per kg.ready: M-30 Rs 3,490-3,690, S-30 Rs 3,480-3,680.Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,240-3,440, S-30 Rs 3,230-3,430.millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,340, Kinnoni Rs 3,440, Asmoli Rs 3,400, Dorala Rs 3,350, Budhana Rs 3,340, Thanabhavan Rs 3,335, Dhanora Rs 3,400, Simbholi Rs 3,395, Khatuli Rs 3,415, Dhampur Rs 3,320, Ramala Rs 3,240, Anupshaher Rs 3,240, Baghpat Rs 3,270, Morna Rs 3,260, Sakoti Rs 3,310, Chandpur Rs 3,290, Nazibabad Rs 3,240, Modinagar 3,340, Shamli 3,325, and Nanota 3,240.

