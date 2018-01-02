Sugar prices bounce by Rs 60/a qtl on brisk demand

Sugar prices soared by Rs 60 per at the wholesale market in the national capital today on heavy buying by stockists and bulk consumers to meet new month's demand.



Marketmen said immense buying by stockists as well as bulk consumers such as soft-drink, ice-cream makers and traders to meet new month demand, mainly attributed the rise in sweetener prices.



Besides, tight supplies from mills too helped the upmove, they added.Sugar ready M-30 and S-30 prices jumped up by Rs 60 each to settle at Rs 3,490-3,690 and Rs 3,480-3,680 perMill delivery M-30 and S-30 prices also shot up by Rs 55 each to finish at Rs 3,240-3,440 and Rs 3,230-3,430 perIn the millgate section, sugar Dorala Kinnoni, Modingar and Mawana spurted by Rs 55 each to Rs 3,340, Rs 3,440 and both at Rs 3,340 each, while Budhana, Thanabhavan, Dhampur, Chandpur and Sakoti climbed up by Rs 45 each to Rs 3,340, Rs 3,335, 3,310, Rs 3,280 and Rs 3,310 per respectively.Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal)Sugar - Rs 35.00-38.00 per kg.Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,490-3,690, S-30 Rs 3,480-3,680.Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,240-3,440, S-30 Rs 3,230-3,430.Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,340, Kinnoni Rs 3,440, Asmoli Rs 3,400, Dorala Rs 3,340, Budhana Rs 3,340, Thanabhavan Rs 3,335, Dhanora Rs 3,390, Simbholi Rs 3,395, Khatuli Rs 3,415, Dhampur Rs 3,310, Ramala Rs 3,240, Anupshaher Rs 3,240, Baghpat Rs 3,270, Morna Rs 3,260, Sakoti Rs 3,310, Chandpur Rs 3,280, Nazibabad Rs 3,240, Modinagar 3,340, Shamli 3,325, and Nanota 3,240.

