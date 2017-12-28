Sugar prices remain silent on some support

Sugar prices closed flat at the wholesale market here today on little bouts of buying and selling.



Marketmen said adequate stocks and sporadic demand kept sugar prices steady.



Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal)Sugar - Rs 35.00-38.00 per kg.Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,450-3,650, S-30 Rs 3,440-3,640.Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,240-3,415, S-30 Rs 3,230-3,405.Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,300, Kinnoni Rs 3,415, Asmoli Rs 3,410, Dorala Rs 3,300, Budhana Rs 3,310, Thanabhavan Rs 3,305, Dhanora Rs 3,400, Simbholi Rs 3,405, Khatuli Rs 3,405, Dhampur Rs 3,290, Ramala Rs 3,240, Anupshaher Rs 3,240, Baghpat Rs 3,260, Morna Rs 3,255, Sakoti Rs 3,280, Chandpur Rs 3,280, Nazibabad Rs 3,240, Modinagar 3,315, Shamli 3,305, and Nanota 3,240.

