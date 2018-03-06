Sugarcane price arrears to farmers at nearly Rs 140 billion

owed nearly Rs 140 billion to sugarcane at the end of January in the ongoing marketing season, the government said on Tuesday. year runs from October to September. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Public Distribution informed that cane price arrear stood at Rs 139.31 billion as on January 31 in the current 2017-18 marketing season. Uttar Pradesh millers owed highest at Rs 55.55 billion, followed by mills in Karnataka at 27.14 billion and Maharashtra at Rs 26.36billion. The arrears for 2016-17 stood at ~9.03 billion and earlier years at Rs 16.86 billion. “Payment of sugarcane dues to in an ongoing process.

The Sugarcane (Control) Order 1966 stipulates payment of cane price within 14 days of supply, failing which interest at the rate of 15 per cent per annum on amount due for the delayed period beyond 14 days is payable,” the minister said.