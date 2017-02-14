Sania unlikely to appear before service tax dept over alleged tax evasion

Ace Tennis star who has been issued summons by the Commissioner of here, in connection with an investigation against alleged non-payment/evasion of Service Tax, may not appear before the competent authority in person as she is travelling.

According to sources a representative will appear before the authorities in her absence on February 16.

The future course of action on whether to pay tax or contest the claims by the Department will be decided after the meeting between the officials and her representative.

The Principal Commissioner of the office here issued the summons to the tennis star on February 6, asking her to appear before it in person or through an authorised agent on February 16.

"She has gone to From there she will be travelling to So she may not appear before the authorities. So there was request form them ( Sania Mirza) that one of her representative will appear on her behalf," sources told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The notice from the Department said if she fails to comply with the summons and intentionally avoid to attend or to give evidence and to produce the documents and things, without a lawful excuse, she will be "liable to be punished under the relevant provisions of IPC".

According to sources, Sania is due for payment of on the amount of Rs 1 crore she received from the government after being appointed its 'Brand Ambassador'.

"This amount she received for being 'Brand Ambassador' falls under the purview and it is due for payment," they had said adding "Rs 1 crore amount attracts of 14.5 per cent besides interest, and penalty has also to be paid on the "

In July 2014, the Government had announced that Sania would be Telangana's brand ambassador, and gave her Rs 1 crore towards preparations for major tournaments.