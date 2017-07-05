Sun Pharma inks $55.5mn deal with Samsung BioLogics for anti-psoriasis drug

The agreement was signed at Samsung BioLogics' headquarter in Incheon, South Korea

and BioLogics on Tuesday announced a strategic long-term manufacturing agreement for Tildrakizumab used for treatment of



"The agreement was entered into by Sun Pharma's wholly- owned subsidiary and BioLogics... has appointed BioLogics to manufacture Tildrakizumab, an investigational IL-23p19 inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis," the company said in a filing.



said the approximate value of the contract will be $55.5 million, other financial details of the agreement are confidential.



It further said: "Filings for this novel investigational biologic has been accepted for review by the US Food and Administration (FDA) (May 2017) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) (March 2017)".



The agreement was signed at BioLogics' headquarter in Incheon,



of were trading 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 548.45 on

