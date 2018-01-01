Superhero movies 'ruining' audiences' viewing habits: Foster

Actor-filmmaker Foster says big-budget superhero films are "ruining" the viewing habits of the audiences worldwide.



The 55-year-old slammed big studios for promoting "bad content" and that she does not want to be associated with films cashing in on this latest trend.



"Going to the movies has become like a theme park. Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking - you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth."It's ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world. I don't want to make USD 200 million movies about superheroes," Foster told RadioTimes magazine.winner, however, said she is open to a superhero project, only if it had "really complex psychology".

