TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South

Ram Bhakts did whatever happened in Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath
Business Standard

Support to Panneerselvam was issue-based, says DMK leader M K Stalin

Sasikala has blamed the arch rival DMK for trying to destabilise the AIADMK

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

DMK Working President MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)
DMK Working President MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Refuting the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) allegation that it was aiding Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in his revolt against his party's leadership, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday said its support to him was issue-based.

"We had never extended our support to Chief Minister Panneerselvam. We supported the Panneerselvam-led government on certain people's issues, on certain policies and Bills," DMK working president M K Stalin said.

Stalin, the opposition leader in the state assembly, was responding to reporters' queries about his party's "support" to Panneerselvam, as alleged by the AIADMK including its general secretary V K Sasikala.

Sasikala has blamed the arch rival DMK for trying to destabilise the AIADMK.

In the recent Assembly session, DMK, the main opposition, had supported the government on the Jallikattu and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) issues.

While a bill was tabled to replace an ordinance for conducting the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu, the government also took the legislation route to apparently circumvent the NEET for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses.

DMK had supported the government on both issues.

On Panneerselvam's announcement recommending an inquiry commission to probe "doubts" regarding Jayalalithaa's health and subsequent death, Stalin said it was a welcome move, albeit delayed.

"We have been seeking constitution of an inquiry commission (since Jayalalithaa's death) as there was doubts in people's minds. A proper probe should be held in this matter," he added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Support to Panneerselvam was issue-based, says DMK leader M K Stalin

Sasikala has blamed the arch rival DMK for trying to destabilise the AIADMK

Sasikala has blamed the arch rival DMK for trying to destabilise the AIADMK
Refuting the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) allegation that it was aiding Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in his revolt against his party's leadership, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday said its support to him was issue-based.

"We had never extended our support to Chief Minister Panneerselvam. We supported the Panneerselvam-led government on certain people's issues, on certain policies and Bills," DMK working president M K Stalin said.

Stalin, the opposition leader in the state assembly, was responding to reporters' queries about his party's "support" to Panneerselvam, as alleged by the AIADMK including its general secretary V K Sasikala.

Sasikala has blamed the arch rival DMK for trying to destabilise the AIADMK.

In the recent Assembly session, DMK, the main opposition, had supported the government on the Jallikattu and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) issues.

While a bill was tabled to replace an ordinance for conducting the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu, the government also took the legislation route to apparently circumvent the NEET for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses.

DMK had supported the government on both issues.

On Panneerselvam's announcement recommending an inquiry commission to probe "doubts" regarding Jayalalithaa's health and subsequent death, Stalin said it was a welcome move, albeit delayed.

"We have been seeking constitution of an inquiry commission (since Jayalalithaa's death) as there was doubts in people's minds. A proper probe should be held in this matter," he added.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Support to Panneerselvam was issue-based, says DMK leader M K Stalin

Sasikala has blamed the arch rival DMK for trying to destabilise the AIADMK

Refuting the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) allegation that it was aiding Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in his revolt against his party's leadership, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday said its support to him was issue-based.

"We had never extended our support to Chief Minister Panneerselvam. We supported the Panneerselvam-led government on certain people's issues, on certain policies and Bills," DMK working president M K Stalin said.

Stalin, the opposition leader in the state assembly, was responding to reporters' queries about his party's "support" to Panneerselvam, as alleged by the AIADMK including its general secretary V K Sasikala.

Sasikala has blamed the arch rival DMK for trying to destabilise the AIADMK.

In the recent Assembly session, DMK, the main opposition, had supported the government on the Jallikattu and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) issues.

While a bill was tabled to replace an ordinance for conducting the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu, the government also took the legislation route to apparently circumvent the NEET for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses.

DMK had supported the government on both issues.

On Panneerselvam's announcement recommending an inquiry commission to probe "doubts" regarding Jayalalithaa's health and subsequent death, Stalin said it was a welcome move, albeit delayed.

"We have been seeking constitution of an inquiry commission (since Jayalalithaa's death) as there was doubts in people's minds. A proper probe should be held in this matter," he added.

image
Business Standard
177 22