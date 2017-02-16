Supriya Sule rides pillion to reach Thane campaign venue; video goes viral

-
Due to heavy traffic on her way to an election rally in Thane, NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Thursday preferred to ride pillion on a motorcycle from suburban Malad to reach the venue in the neighbouring city.
Sule's video of riding pillion went viral on the social media.
The NCP leader, after wrapping up an election meeting in Malad, was on her way to Thane in a four-wheeler for another poll event. However, due to the heavy rush of vehicles, the traffic was crawling.
According to NCP sources, as Sule realised that it was difficult for her to reach the venue in Thane at the scheduled time due to the heavy traffic, she preferred to sit on a motorcycle that a party worker was riding.
Accompanied by other party workers on her way, Sule reached the election rally at Khopat in Thane around 9.30 pm and addressed the meeting for some time, before it was wrapped up at 10 pm.
