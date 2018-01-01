Suresh Sakhare is BSP's new Maharashtra unit chief

has replaced Vilas Garud as the of the (BSP).



Garud held the position since the past 15 years.



An announcement to appoint Sakhare was yesterday made by senior leader Veer Singh, who is party's in-charge for Maharashtra, and"Yes, Garud has resigned from the post and Sakhare has been appointed in his place," Veer Singh, a MP told"There is no factionalism in the party. is set to contest on all the 48 constituencies in in the 2019 elections and we are confident of a good show," added Singh.Sakhare, who hails from Nagpur, has served as Vice-President of the unit of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)