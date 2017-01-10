Survey for Srinagar Metro to commence on April 1

has said the survey for the Rs 15881 crore Metro Project, which has been allotted to RITES Ltd, would commence on April 1 and the agency would submit the complete Draft Detailed Project Report (DPR) by September this year.

"A detailed survey for Metro Project will be conducted from April 1 and RITES agency will submit complete Draft by September 2017 to the State Government," an official spokesman said after a high-level meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan here.

The spokesman said the meeting was convened on Monday to discuss the Preliminary Project Report (PPR) of Metro Train (Mass Rapid Transport Systems) project for City which is aimed at reducing traffic in the summer capital.

During the meeting, the representatives of M/s RITES Limited gave a detailed brief about the Preliminary Project Report (PPR) through a power-point presentation, the spokesman said.

The meeting was informed that the Metro Rail is a most efficient public transport in terms of energy consumption which runs 15 meters below the ground or 15 meters above the ground at a speed of 34 kilometers per hour with 20 seconds stoppage at each station. They also highlighted the benefits of adapting Metro.

The meeting was informed that the tentative capital cost of the project is Rs 15881 crore, the spokesman said, adding the representatives of Messrs RITES Limited informed that in the they have mentioned three Corridors for the Metro Project.

In the first corridor, the service will be from HMT Junction to Pantha chowk Bus Stand via Qamarwari, Batamaloo Bus Stand, Lal Chowk, Sonawar and Badamibagh.

The second corridor will be from Osmanabad (Pandach) to Airport via Soura, Alamgiri Bazar, Jamia Masjid, Khanyar, Lal Chowk, Jawahar Nagar, Rambagh and Hyderpora, the spokesman said.

From HMT to Patha Chowk via State Motor Garages Bemina, Gulberg Colony and Hyderpora is the third corridor of the Metro Train Project and all corridors have total length of 58 Kms, he said.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Rites to extend the corridor first up to Pampore and the third corridor to Budgam instead of Pantha chowk.

He also directed the ERA Agency to collect all details from Master Plan and Smart City Project, the spokesman said.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the Economic Reconstruction Agency and RITES to work with close coordination with various agencies including Public Health Engineering, Power Development Department, Irrigation and Flood Control, Municipal Corporation, Development Authority, traffic, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority and collect all secondary data from these departments within one month.