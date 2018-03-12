Suzlon bags 75 MW order through MSEDCL bid

today said it has bagged an order for development of 75 megawatt (MW) wind project from an through (MSEDCL) bid. will install around 36 units of S111-140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.

The project will be located in Maharashtra and will be commissioned as per MSEDCL bid guidelines, the company said in a BSE filing. said it will execute the entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide comprehensive operation and for the complete project lifecycle.

