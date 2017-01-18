Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Telecom to create around 2 mn jobs this year: Report
Business Standard

Suzuki Motorcycle to export made in India Gixxer to Japan

The Gixxer is powered by a 155cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vice President, SMIPL, Kenji Hirozawa (right) with Executive Vice President, SMIPL, Atul Gupta with the newly launched Gixxer SF, in New Delhi
File photo: Vice President, SMIPL, Kenji Hirozawa (right) with Executive Vice President, SMIPL, Atul Gupta with the newly launched Gixxer SF, in New Delhi

Suzuki Motorcycle India today said it will export its made in India flagship motorcycle 'Gixxer' to the Japanese market.

It is for the first time that a model manufactured by Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) is being exported to Japan where its parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) is based.



The company has already dispatched the first consignment for the Japanese shores.

"We are already exporting Gixxer to other countries like Latin America and some surrounding countries. The export of made in India vehicles to Japan denotes the high quality benchmarks established by SMIPL and its expanding global role," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

Exporting the Gixxer to Japan would also mean showcasing the advanced technology and superior quality standards within the competitive price range that have been developed by SMIPL in India, he added.

"We are confident that the Gixxer will be well accepted by Japanese consumer as well," Uchida said.

The Gixxer is powered by a 155cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Suzuki Motorcycle to export made in India Gixxer to Japan

The Gixxer is powered by a 155cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox

The Gixxer is powered by a 155cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox Suzuki Motorcycle India today said it will export its made in India flagship motorcycle 'Gixxer' to the Japanese market.

It is for the first time that a model manufactured by Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) is being exported to Japan where its parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) is based.

The company has already dispatched the first consignment for the Japanese shores.

"We are already exporting Gixxer to other countries like Latin America and some surrounding countries. The export of made in India vehicles to Japan denotes the high quality benchmarks established by SMIPL and its expanding global role," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

Exporting the Gixxer to Japan would also mean showcasing the advanced technology and superior quality standards within the competitive price range that have been developed by SMIPL in India, he added.

"We are confident that the Gixxer will be well accepted by Japanese consumer as well," Uchida said.

The Gixxer is powered by a 155cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox. image
Business Standard
177 22

Suzuki Motorcycle to export made in India Gixxer to Japan

The Gixxer is powered by a 155cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox

Suzuki Motorcycle India today said it will export its made in India flagship motorcycle 'Gixxer' to the Japanese market.

It is for the first time that a model manufactured by Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) is being exported to Japan where its parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) is based.

The company has already dispatched the first consignment for the Japanese shores.

"We are already exporting Gixxer to other countries like Latin America and some surrounding countries. The export of made in India vehicles to Japan denotes the high quality benchmarks established by SMIPL and its expanding global role," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

Exporting the Gixxer to Japan would also mean showcasing the advanced technology and superior quality standards within the competitive price range that have been developed by SMIPL in India, he added.

"We are confident that the Gixxer will be well accepted by Japanese consumer as well," Uchida said.

The Gixxer is powered by a 155cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox.

image
Business Standard
177 22