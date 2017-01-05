Sweden gets written report from Assange interview in London

Swedish prosecutors have begun an assessment of a recent interview of founder Julian Assange, which forms part of an enquiry into a possible sex crime involving Assange in in 2010.



The Prosecution Authority said on Thursday it had received a Spanish-language report from Ecuador related to the November interview with Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in where Assange has been holed up for more than four years.



The report "of several hundred pages" is being translated into Swedish, which could take "several weeks."



An Ecuadorian prosecutor interviewed Assange, overseen by a Swedish prosecutor and a police investigator.



Assange has denied the accusations against him, and refused to meet prosecutors in fearing he would be extradited to the US to face espionage charges if he leaves the embassy.

