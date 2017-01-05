Sweden gets written report from Assange interview in London

TRENDING ON BS
AP | PTI  |  Stockholm 

Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks speaks via video link during a press conference on the occasion of the ten year anniversary celebration of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Swedish prosecutors have begun an assessment of a recent interview of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, which forms part of an enquiry into a possible sex crime involving Assange in Sweden in 2010.

The Prosecution Authority said on Thursday it had received a Spanish-language report from Ecuador related to the November interview with Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where Assange has been holed up for more than four years.



The report "of several hundred pages" is being translated into Swedish, which could take "several weeks."

An Ecuadorian prosecutor interviewed Assange, overseen by a Swedish prosecutor and a police investigator.

Assange has denied the accusations against him, and refused to meet prosecutors in Sweden fearing he would be extradited to the US to face espionage charges if he leaves the embassy.

