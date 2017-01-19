'Sweet spot' India, China to power global growth, say Davos men

Emerging as a sweet spot, India
along with China
are set to rev up world economic growth as a "new normal" of inward-looking approach raised questions over the future of globalisation
at the World Economic Forum
(WEF) meet in Davos, while Indian leaders listed out demonetisation
as a measure owed to people in the fight against black money.
As leaders and economists debated the future of globalisation
in Davos at WEF, the emerging narrative shifted to growth booster from Asia
for the global economy
amid darkening prospects for trade worldwide.
While asserting that the UK
would retain its internationalist approach despite Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May
said the country's biggest manufacturer Tata is Indian but still there cannot be anything more British than its product Jaguar Land Rover.
India
was on Thursday applauded as a major driving force alongside China
for world growth with leaders and economists emphasising the need for increased regional cooperation.
Veteran banker and New Development Bank
President K V Kamath
said a "new normal" is emerging where many countries would prioritise an "inward look" at their national policies even as India
remains in a comfortable position.
While stating that India
and China
contribute a big chunk today to the global growth, he said India
is in a "sweet spot" as the country absorbs investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and areas driving the consumer sector.
Against the backdrop of rising uncertainties, business leaders and economists felt that India
and China
have a great role to play in taking forward the Asian growth story by engaging in regional cooperation and eventually boost the global trade.
Reflecting the optimism over the two leading economies, Malaysia's Minister for International Trade and Industry Mustapa Mohamed said India
and China
are very important in taking forward the Asian growth story.
As the prospects for global trade seem to darken, noted economist Kishore Mahbubani said there is indeed a vacuum at the leadership position and it needs to be seen who fills it.
He also noted that ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) has a great potential though a lot of people generally focus mostly on India
and China.
Making a strong defence of demonetisation, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government "owed" such a step to the nation for eradicating the black money
menace.
A delegation of more than 100 individuals, including ministers, government officials and business leaders, are in attendance at the WEF
annual meet which has gathered under the theme 'Responsive and Responsible Leadership'.
During a panel discussion on the theme of India's turn to transform, discussions touched upon the fight against corruption and black money, including demonetisation.
Talking about demonetisation, SBI Chief Arundhati Bhattacharya said what was amazing was that there were huge crowds outside banks but still there was no riot or any loss of life due to the law and order situation.
Davos, which hosts the yearly gathering of the rich and the powerful under the umbrella of the WEF, seem to have caught the attention as well as an imagination of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is now thinking of having such a city in the Himalayas.
"After coming to Davos, I felt why can't we develop a township like this in that area, where people will come in sub-zero temperatures and which will have hotels and tourism facilities and will even go to Mansarovar," the Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister said.
Meanwhile, WEF, government think-tank NITI Aayog, the World Intellectual Property Organisation and the Cornell University have joined hands to develop an India
Innovation Index to measure the performance of Indian states.
The first ranking is expected to be released at the India
Economic Summit in New Delhi on October 4-6, 2017.
"Prime Minister Modi believes that competitive and cooperative federalism is key to India's progress. This index will encourage states to compete with each other and, in turn, lead to better policies for inclusive growth," NITI Aayog
CEO Amitabh Kant said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU