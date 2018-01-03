T'gana govt to present special budget for agriculture: Reddy

The would present a special budget for agriculture this year, state Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivasa said here today.



"Not just general budget, we are going to present a special budget for agriculturists this year in the assembly," he said, speaking at an event.



The has started 24x7 free power supply to farmers for agricultural purposes in the new year as a measure to benefit the farming community.

