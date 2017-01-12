Taj Mansingh Hotel gives best revenue to NDMC: IHCL to SC

The Tata's Company Ltd (IHCL), which has challenged a order allowing Municipal Council (NDMC) to auction the iconic Hotel in New Delhi, on Thursday, told the Supreme Court that it was "not clear" why the NDMC wanted to auction the prime property which gave the "best revenue" to it.

The company submitted before a bench of Justices P C Ghose and R F Nariman that the NDMC expert report suggests that the council would "lose revenue" if the hotel was auctioned to other players.

"The evaluation report given by their own experts say NDMC would lose if the hotel is auctioned to other players. The other person will come and make the hotel. It will take time. The will stop during that period," senior advocate Harish Salve, representing IHCL, told the bench.

He said the hotel was an "icon" and a brand made by in the city and NDMC has made more money from it. "The report says hotel gives the best to NDMC ... For what do they want to go for an auction, it is not clear."

He also gave a list of dates before the bench which took it on record. The arguments would continue on Friday.

The apex court, on November 21 last year, had directed that status quo be maintained with regard to NDMC's auctioning process of Hotel in New Delhi.

It had also refused NDMC's prayer that the hotel should be restrained from taking any fresh bookings, saying "it's very difficult to restrain fresh bookings for a running hotel. Everything will be decided when we hear the matter."

IHCL, which runs the Hotel in the national capital, had on November 8 last year approached the apex court against the order that cleared the decks for auctioning of the iconic property.

The firm had challenged the October 27 last year verdict delivered by a division bench of the high court which had dismissed IHCL's petition challenging the move by the NDMC to auction the property.

The high court, in its verdict, had dismissed IHCL's plea saying the company has "no right" for renewal of the licence period and NDMC was "within its power" to secure maximum consideration for grant of licence for the property located at the prime location of 1, Man Singh Road in Lutyen's Delhi.

had moved the division bench of high court against the September 5 last year judgement of a single judge who had not acceded to the firm's request for renewal of licence for a further period, saying it was not entitled to the extension.

The property, owned by NDMC, was given to on a lease of 33 years. The lease had ended in 2011 and the company was given nine temporary extensions since then on various grounds, with three of them granted last year itself.

NDMC had earlier said it was in the process of assessing the assets of the hotel in preparation for the much-delayed auction.

had earlier approached single judge bench of the high court seeking a decree of permanent injunction restraining the NDMC from interfering in any manner with the possession, right to operate, run and maintain the hotel premises.