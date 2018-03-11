Take steps to end rampant poaching, Maneka tells Meghalaya CM

today urged new Chief Minister Conrad K to end "rampant" in the state, which she alleged was pushing some endangered species to the brink of extinction. Gandhi cited the example of the Western Hoolock Gibbon species, in particular, and said they were highly endangered, due to unchecked in " has rampant Most wild animals and birds are endangered because of unchecked You have the Western Hoolock Gibbon which is the only Great Ape in It is now less than 1,000 in number as they are killed and eaten or sold as pets with many taken to China," the Women and said in a letter to Gandhi said that in the last year alone, as many as 11 Hoolock Gibbons were reportedly killed in the state, especially in the region. She, however, said that for the past few years, a French national and his NGO, 'Huro Program-Meghalaya', has been working for the upkeep of the endangered ape species by setting up rescue centres in the The program is being mentored by former of state Agatha K Gandhi, who is a founder member of the animal protection group, People for Animals (PFA), also criticised Meghalaya's "high inactive" forest department officials and called on the to act tough against them. "Where are they? Not in the forests, not in the villages.

Most are either in the state capital or sitting in their own homes getting a salary," Gandhi alleged. Stating that could benefit from wild life tourism, she expressed willingness to send trained NGOs to organise workshops with local rangers and forest guards in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)