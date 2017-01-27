TRENDING ON BS
Talks with Mexico leader would have been 'fruitless': Donald Trump

Trump said that talks with his Mexican counterpart is now called off

AFP  |  Philadelphia 

US President-elect Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump today said that talks with his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto -- now called off -- would have been "fruitless" if Mexico is unwilling to pay for a wall along the countries' common border.

"The president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week," Trump told Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Philadelphia.



"Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route. I have no choice.

