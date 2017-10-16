JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Nitish Kumar avoids queries about strain in ties with PM Modi
Business Standard

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar walk out of Dasna jail after nearly four years

Police escorted the couple to Nupur's parents' house in Noida's Jalvayu Vihar

Press Trust of India  |  Dasna (UP) 

Rajesh Talwar, Nupur Talwar, Dasna Jail
Rajesh and Nupur Talwar come out of Dasna Jail on Monday, after they were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court on October 12 on charges of murdering their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj. Photo: PTI

Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar today walked out of Dasna Jail after being acquitted in the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case by the Allahabad High Court.

The Talwars, who have been behind bars for nearly four years, walked out of the jail at 5 pm.


Police escorted the couple to Nupur's parents' house in Noida's Jalvayu Vihar, the same locality where they stayed when their daughter and their domestic help were murdered in 2008.

There was mayhem on the road outside the jail with mediapersons scrambling to capture the Talwar couple walking out.

"A conspiracy had been hatched to implicate our clients," said the couple's lawyer Tanveer Ahmed Mir after their release, which comes just two days ahead of Diwali.

He added that the prosecution presented wrong evidence and requested the media to "let them live in peace".

The Allahabad High Court in its October 12 verdict said neither the circumstances nor the evidence were enough to hold them guilty.


Aarushi Talwar was found dead in her bedroom in the Talwars' Noida home on May 16, 2008. Hemraj's body was found the next day from his room on the terrace.

First Published: Mon, October 16 2017. 18:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements