Rajesh and Nupur Talwar walk out of Dasna jail after nearly four years

The Talwars, who have been behind bars for nearly four years, walked out of the jail at 5 pm.



#WATCH: Rajesh & Nupur Talwar released from Ghaziabad's Dasna Jail after Allahabad HC acquitted them in 2008 Aarushi-Hemraj murder. pic.twitter.com/mSkoXbExFs — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2017

Police escorted the couple to Nupur's parents' house in Noida's Jalvayu Vihar, the same locality where they stayed when their daughter and their domestic help were murdered in 2008.There was mayhem on the road outside the jail with mediapersons scrambling to capture the Talwar couple walking out."A conspiracy had been hatched to implicate our clients," said the couple's lawyer Tanveer Ahmed Mir after their release, which comes just two days ahead of Diwali.He added that the prosecution presented wrong evidence and requested the media to "let them live in peace".The in its October 12 verdict said neither the circumstances nor the evidence were enough to hold them guilty.Aarushi Talwar was found dead in her bedroom in the Talwars' Noida home on May 16, 2008. Hemraj's body was found the next day from his room on the terrace.