Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra boys advance into semis

and scored convincing victories to advance to the semi-final round of the sub-junior boys team championship of the LIC-sponsored 44th Sub-Junior National and Inter-State Championship here today.



In quarter-final encounters, team comprising of singles players M Kaushik and A Musaraf, and the doubles pair of and Sandeep defeated 3-0.



In contrast Maharashtras singles players and encountered tough fight from while the hosts doubles pair of Taware and Pratham Mehta had it easy before the hosts romped to a 3-0 win.In the other quarter-final matches, prevailed over and defeated by identical 2-1 margins to also progress to the last four.Meanwhile, former world champion K Srinivas of PSPB hogged the limelight with a break to finish in the third board of the second game as he went on to record a fluent 25-11, 25-0 win against Ansaar of in a men's singles first round match of the 24th All India Federation Cup, being conducted simultaneously.However, former national champion Nagsen Etambe of crashed at the first hurdle, losing to Tamil Nadus G Mukesh 6-25, 14-25.In doubles action, and Kavita Somanchi of Reserve defeated and of in straight games at 25-9, 25-6 to reach the womens doubles semi-finals.and from Reserve Bank also made it to the semi-final round of the mens doubles event.They fought back after losing the first game to score over and of Telangana 6-25, 25-14, 25-10 in a close quarter-final match.Results : Team championship - Sub-Junior Boys (quarter-finals): beat 3-0 ( bt Wakib 12-5, 7-13, 14-6; bt Sahil Rahman 6-18, 14-8, 15-7; Taware/Pratham Mehta bt Dipak Rai/ 21-0, 22-0).beat 2-1 (Sohaib Alam bt 21-0, 21-6; Md. Faiyaz Ali lost 1-21, 8-15; Aditya Raj/Md. bt Afran Ahmed/U. Girivardhan 19-12, 21-0).beat 2-1 (Mohd. Naashit bt Priyanshu Yadav 21-0, 15-3; Mohd. Areeb bt Mohd. Arsh 20-4, 21-4; Fraaz/Zeeshan lost Himanshu/Dilshad Ali 0-23, 1-21).beat 3-0 (M. Kaushik bt Adi Samubre 10-5, 12-9; A. Musaraf bt Sheikh 16-10, 20-16; Guruprasath/Sandeep bt Mohd. Amin/Tanish Markande 21-8, 21-3).Womens doubles (quarter-finals): Nagajyoti/Ilavazhaki (PSPB) bt Sneha More/ (Mah) 25-10, 25-4; R Gayatri/Ashmabarthini (TN) bt Nagajyoti/Neha Reddy (CCSCSB) 25-13, 25-13; Sangeeta Chandorkar/ (RBI) bt Mamata Kumari/ (Bhi) 25-9, 25-6; Rashmi Kumari/Kajal Kumari (PSPB) bt Maitreyee Gogate/Priti Khedekar (Mah) 25-18, 25-5.Mens doubles (quarter-finals): Yogesh Pardeshi/ (PSPB) bt Bharati Dasan/Kishor Kumar (CCSCSB) 25-8, 25-4; Zaheer Pasha/ (RBI) bt S. Aditya/ (Tel) 6-25, 25-14, 25-10; K. Srinivasan/ (PSPB) bt Dilesh Khedekar/R. (CAG) 25-6, 24-25, 25-5; Prashant More/L. Suryaprakash (RBI) bt M.A. Hakim/Jiben Deka (BSNL) 25-2, 25-3.

