Tamil Nadu teen defeats Grandmaster in Mumbai chess tournament

Master Rathanvel VS of Tamil Nadu caused a major stir on day four of the IIFL Wealth 3rd International Open Tournament as he notched a victory over Russian Grandmaster in a closely-fought battle.



Many other Grandmasters, including defending champion of Ukraine, had a tough day and could only draw against relatively lower-rated opponents, a issued here said.



Going into round 5, Grandmasters (Italy), (Hungary), Deepan Chakkravarthy (India), International Master Nitin S and Master Rathanvel (both India) are in lead with a score of 4 points, it said.In the junior section, top-seed Gukesh D of was held to an upset draw by Vrandesh Parekh fromCity kid Om Manish Kadam, who is the national under-9 champion, however, continued on his winning ways. He leads the tournament with five other players - Anuj Shrivatri, Nikhil Magizhnan, Ashutosh Banerjee, and Aaryan Varshney.A total of 600 players from 25 countries are participating across the two sections of this tournament, which is being held at the Mount Litera School International, Bandra, and has a cumulative prize fund of Rs 20 lakh.

