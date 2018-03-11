Tarigami asks J&K govt to fulfil demands of Aganwadi workers

Senior CPI (M) leader and MLA M Y Tarigami today extended support to Aganwadi workers protesting in support of various demands, including release of pending wages, hike in honorarium and seniority list, and asked the government to fulfil them. Thousands of Aganwadi workers and helpers staged protests here last week. Batting strongly for fulfilment of the demands, Tarigami said they were working since 1975 under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) scheme and were paid a meagre Rs 3,600 and Rs 1,800 per month. "Neither any pension scheme is available for them nor has the government awarded them anything for their services," the CPI(M) leader said. He said they are on strike but the government had not paid any heed to them. "The demands of the protesting Anganwadi staff that they should be paid at par with Delhi, where workers and helpers are getting Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively are genuine and the should, without any further delay, agree to this demand, he said. Last year, he said the government while presenting the budget had declared that there would be an enhancement of Rs 500 in the honorarium of these workers but the order was never implemented. "The government makes tall claims when it comes to the welfare of women but the reality is that injustice is being done with them," he said. Tarigami said Anganwadi workers and helpers have greatly contributed in making the ICDS viable in the state but the seemed to be insensitive toward their well-being.

