Tassaduq, Mir take oath

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, brother of Mehbooba Mufti, and Chadoora Javaid Mustafa Mir today took oath as ministers in the cabinet.



N N Vohra administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislators at



A noted cinematographer, Tassaduq Mufti joined the PDP at a function organized to commemorate his father Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's on January 7.He was nominated by the as a member of the state legislative council on December 22 to fill up a vacancy created by the resignation of who resigned from the basic membership of the PDP on October 22.On December 22 itself, for Haj and Auquaf, Syed Farooq Andrabi, had also resigned from the council of ministers, citing "personal reasons".Andrabi submitted his resignation to his niece Mehbooba Mufti and it was forwarded to the who accepted it.Earlier on December 15, Tassaduq Mufti resigned as of the CMs Grievance Cell, setting the stage for his nomination to the Legislative Council and induction into the state cabinet.

