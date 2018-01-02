Tassaduq Mufti takes oath as MLC

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, the new of Jammu and Kashmir, was today administered the oath as a Member of the here today.



Haji Anayat Ali, the of the Legislative Council, administered the oath, an said.



Tassaduq Mufti was nominated as an MLC by N N Vohra on December 22, 2017.In the second expansion of the Cabinet in the state last year, Tassaduq Mufti - the younger brother of - and another were administered the oath as ministers of state on December 28. Tassaduq Mufti was later given the tourism portfolio.With the induction of the legislators, the strength of the PDP- ministry has reached 25, the maximum permissible limit in the state.Tassaduq Mufti, 45, a famed cinematographer, formally joined the PDP at an event organised to commemorate his father Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's on January 7 last year.On December 22, he was nominated by the as a member of the to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of from the PDP on October 22.

