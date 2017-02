on Wednesday reported a 3 per cent rise in global sales in January at 95,081 units, including that of Land Rover (JLR) vehicles.

The company had sold 93,355 units in January 2016, said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 61,918 units last month as against 56,616 units during the same period in 2016, up 9 per cent.

Sales of luxury brand grew 7 per cent to 48,740 units in January compared to 45,535 units in the same month of 2016.

Sales of commercial vehicles declined by 8 per cent to 34,013 units from 36,739 units in the year-ago month.