Tata Motors sales up 2% at 40,944 units in December

Exports during Dec 2016 were up 12% at 5,119 units compared with 4,557 units sold in Dec 2015

Exports during Dec 2016 were up 12% at 5,119 units compared with 4,557 units sold in Dec 2015

Motors on Monday reported a 2 per cent increase in total sales at 40,944 units in December as against 39,973 units sold in the year ago period.



Domestic sales of Motors' commercial and increased by 1 per cent to 35,825 units in December 2016 over the same period of 2015.



Its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market grew 35 per cent to 10,827 units in December 2016 as compared to December 2015, while passenger car sales grew by 40 per cent, Motors said in a statement.



In the segment, the company's domestic sales were down 9 per cent at 24,998 units, it said.



Exports during December 2016 were up 12 per cent at 5,119 units compared with 4,557 units sold in December 2015.

Press Trust of India