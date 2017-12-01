Tata Motors total sales up 58% to 52,464 units in Nov on production ramp-up

Home-grown auto major on Friday reported 57.67 per cent increase in total sales at 52,464 units in November.



The company had sold 33,274 units in the same month last year, said in a statement.



Domestic sales of (CV) last month stood at 35,307 units as against 20,538 units in the same month last year, a jump of 71.91 per cent.Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Girish Wagh said the growth of CV sales was driven by a strong product portfolio across segments and a further ramp-up in production."The industry has significantly improved and the sector has bounced back strongly after the hiccups surrounding the BS-IV transition, implementation and that impacted the transport industry," he added.In the passenger vehicles (PV) segment, said its domestic sales were up 35 per cent at 17,157 units last month.President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said the PV sales were on the back of good demand for the company's new generation cars Tiago, Tigor, and recently launch compact SUV,On the exports front, said its overseas shipments last month witnessed a decline of 12 per cent at 4,927 units.