Tawde advises Std 10th students to leave for exam centre early

-
ALSO READMaharashtra Edu Min orders inquiry into MIT, Pune strip search incident Proposal to recognise Marathi as classical language being Oppn boycotts Guv address over absence of Marathi translation Budget will ensure balanced growth: Maharashtra FM Maha CM reviews preparations of 'Magnetic Maharashtra' meet
-
In view of farmers' Long March, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde has advised SSC students to reach exam centres in the city well in time tomorrow. Farmers, who have taken out a 'Long March' to Mumbai from Nashik, are planning to lay siege to the Legislative Complex in south Mumbai tomorrow to press their demands including a full loan waiver. Tawde tweeted, "In light of #KisanLongMarch, #SSC students appearing for exams tomorrow are advised to ensure that they reach exam centres well beforehand to avoid delays. "Concerned officials are hereby instructed to ensure safety & well-being of the students, safeguarding their academic future," the minister added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU