Tawde advises Std 10th students to leave for exam centre early

In view of farmers' Long March, has advised SSC students to reach exam centres in the city well in time tomorrow. Farmers, who have taken out a 'Long March' to from Nashik, are planning to lay siege to the Legislative Complex in south tomorrow to press their demands including a full loan waiver. Tawde tweeted, "In light of #KisanLongMarch, #SSC students appearing for exams tomorrow are advised to ensure that they reach exam centres well beforehand to avoid delays. "Concerned officials are hereby instructed to ensure safety & well-being of the students, safeguarding their academic future," the added.

