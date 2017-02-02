Taxmen can now dig in past 10 years of returns to unearth black money

Tax returns can be opened only when undisclosed income and assets of over Rs 50 lakh are unearthed

In a significant move to check black money, (I-T) Department can now scrutinise returns of previous 10 years if any search leads them to undisclosed or property of over Rs 50 lakh.



The present ceiling for scrutiny of past returns of is six years.



In the for 2017-18, Minister has proposed to increase the scrutiny period to 10 years.



"What we have said now is (that) if during a search we find there is any asset or worth over Rs 50 lakh which is not disclosed and is older than four years, then we can go back to 10 years," Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra said at a post- seminar in New Delhi.



According to the memorandum to the Bill 2017, the amendment to the Act will take effect from April 1, 2017. This means that the books of accounts of an assessee can be reopened by back till 2007.



The amendment seeks to check evasion where "tangible evidences" in the form of undisclosed investment in assets are found during a search or seizure operation.



The returns can be opened only when undisclosed and asset of over Rs 50 lakh are unearthed in a search operation and not mere survey by the department.



The amendment to the Act empowers officials to issue notices to such assessees up to the 10th assessment year, beyond the sixth assessment year already provided for in the Act.



As per the amendment, notices can be issued if the assessing officer has in his possession books of accounts or other documents or evidence which reveal that the that has escaped assessment amounts to Rs 50 lakh or more in a year or in an aggregate of four assessment years.



The notices can also be issued if the which escaped assessment is in the form of assets.



"The amended provision of Section 153A shall apply where search under Section 132 is initiated or requisition under Section 132A is made on or after April 1, 2017," the memorandum said.



In a case of undisclosed foreign assets, the government had allowed authorities to reopen cases up to 16 years.



The move to extend the period for the reopening of cases is part of the overall exercise of the government to unearth black money through a host of initiatives.



The government had earlier come out with disclosure schemes for foreign and domestic black money holders. In November, it demonetised high-value currency notes and provided black money holders one last opportunity to disclose unaccounted cash holding in Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).



" Act 2016 provided that where any has accrued, arisen or been received or any asset has been acquired out of such prior to commencement of the Declaration Scheme(IDS), 2016, and no declaration in respect of such is made under the Scheme, then, such shall be deemed to have accrued, arisen or received, as the case may be, in the year in which a notice of the Act is issued by the Assessing Officer. We have omitted this clause," he said.

