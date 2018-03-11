TDP re-nominates Ramesh for RS seat

The (TDP) today re-nominated C M Ramesh, a and party financier, and chose a surprise candidate, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, for elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats from With this, the TDP put an end to speculation that it might field a third candidate, forcing an election on March 23. "As per the decision of our party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, we are announcing the candidature of C M Ramesh and for the Rajya Sabha election," state TDP K said in a release. Ramesh is currently a member of the representing neighbouring Telangana since the state bifurcation.

A noted lawyer, is of the TDP's legal cell. Filing of nominations for the Rajya Sabha The YSR chose for the lone seat it could win and he has already filed his nomination. On its strength in the Assembly, the TDP could win at least two seats. In all, three seats from the state will fall vacant on April 2 with the retirement of incumbents K Chiranjeevi, Renuka Chowdary and T Devender Goud. The biennial election could now be a unanimous affair as the TDP will field only two candidates.

