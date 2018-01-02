Tea production declines in November 2017

production in the country suffered a decline in the month of November 2017 primarily due to crop loss in north India, according to Board data.



In Assam, estimated production in November stood at 60.70 million kilogramme, as compared to 68.20 million kg in November, 2016.



gardens also witnessed a decline in production in November at 35.35 million kg as against 38.69 million kg in November 2016.Total crop shortfall in north stood at 11.39 million kg in last November.However in south India, there had been marginal gain in production at 20.55 million kg in November 2017 as compared to 19.20 million kg in the same month the previous year.Taking both north and south together, the estimated crop shortfall stood at 10.04 million kg in November, the data said.Production by the small growers during November months of 2017 and 2016 almost remained the same at 56.6 million kg.

