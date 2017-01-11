Teabox reaches 100 countries with fresh tea

Teabox, a global direct to consumer e-commerce company, on Wednesday said it has reached more than 100 countries globally in the span of four years.

Without having a physical store, reached this feat through word of mouth of happy customers, digital and social marketing, the company said in a release issued here.

"I am very proud to have added this milestone to our list of achievements. We continue to bring innovation and recently introduced the world's first natural nitrogen flush bag so that every cup is fresh. We look forward to always delighting customers all around the globe with more innovation, so they may enjoy the most delicious fresh from India," Founder and CEO said.

is currently creating a market for Indian across the globe including countries like the US, Russia, Kiribati, Siberia, Federated states of Micronesia, Chile, Argentina, Fiji and Ural Mountains (Siberia).

Founded in 2012, sources directly from 200 growers and estates in Darjeeling, Assam, Nilgiri and Nepal.