Teabox reaches 100 countries with fresh tea

Paytm Wallet to transfer to payments bank, but m-wallets will keep working
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Teabox, a global direct to consumer e-commerce tea company, on Wednesday said it has reached more than 100 countries globally in the span of four years.

Without having a physical store, Teabox reached this feat through word of mouth of happy customers, digital and social marketing, the company said in a release issued here.

"I am very proud to have added this milestone to our list of achievements. We continue to bring innovation and recently introduced the world's first natural nitrogen flush tea bag so that every cup is fresh. We look forward to always delighting customers all around the globe with more innovation, so they may enjoy the most delicious fresh tea from India," Teabox Founder and CEO Kaushal Dugar said.

Teabox is currently creating a market for Indian tea across the globe including countries like the US, Russia, Kiribati, Siberia, Federated states of Micronesia, Chile, Argentina, Fiji and Ural Mountains (Siberia).

Founded in 2012, Teabox sources tea directly from 200 growers and estates in Darjeeling, Assam, Nilgiri and Nepal. 

