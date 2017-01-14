Tech Mahindra launches incubator for start-ups in UK

IT firm has launched InnovateMK, an that will work with technology in Milton Keynes in the UK.

Over the next two years, aims to support more than 50 entrepreneurial ventures in the region, said in a statement.

is also supported by an entire partner ecosystem consisting of (providing serial entrepreneurship experience), The Cube Athens (one of the larger Incubators in with core expertise in running incubators) and Milton Keynes Council (Invest MK - business support and soft landing offer).

Existing members of the initiative include Fatpencil, Nth Dimension, Wellkom, MaaS and CAPE, it added.

"Our vision is that anyone can be an entrepreneur. Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas are emerging as a very popular hub for start-up activity and the launch of will provide benefits for both members and the local community," President (Europe) Vikram Nair said.

will support local entrepreneurs and by providing access to crucial resources. These include a vibrant co-working centre, access to key entrepreneurial events, mentoring and networking events within the investment community, along with channels to market.

Milton Keynes has been ranked as number one for outside London and, for the sixth year running, the annual index of economic performance has put Milton Keynes as the top city in the country for jobs growth, the statement said.

is also one of the partners working on integrated solutions across a connected ecosystem of Smart City initiatives through Milton Keynes.