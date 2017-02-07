Infosys techie murder: Women activists 'assault' accused outside court

A security guard at Infosys allegedly murdered a techie because she scolded him for staring at her

Four activists of Bhumata Ranragini Brigade including its president Trupti Desai today allegedly assaulted Bhaben Saikia, arrested for the of a woman software professional at building, when he was being taken out of Shivajinagar court here.



Police said the incident took place when Saikia (26), accused of killing 23-year-old Rasila Raju OP, was being taken out of court building this afternoon after the court remanded him in judicial custody till February 21.



"Desai and three other activists suddenly came and tried to assault him, however, the policemen took him away swiftly," said an officer with Shivajinagar police station.



"We have detained Desai and other three women. They will be released upon an admonition," the officer said.



Speaking to PTI on phone while she was detained, Desai, a women's rights activist, said, "The incident has raised concerns about security of female employees. To punish elements like Saikia, we today assaulted him."



Desai had last year successfully campaigned for permission for women to enter the inner sanctum of Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra.



Meanwhile, Saikia's lawyer Tousif Shaikh said the court refused to extend his police custody despite the prosecution's request.



Saikia, who worked at as a security guard, allegedly murdered Rasila on the ninth floor of the company's building at Hinjawadi here on January 29 because she had earlier scolded him for staring at her.

Press Trust of India