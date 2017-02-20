Technical problem grounds Delhi-bound Air India plane

A Delhi-bound plane, with 168 passengers and crew members on board, was grounded after the aircraft developed some technical glitches while landing this afternoon.



"The flight (AI-155) which was ready to take off around 3 PM initially developed a technical problem and had to come back before taking off," Airport director BCH Negi told reporters.



The flight, which had its technical problem fixed, took off from the runway but returned after the problem prevailed, he added.



"It was not an emergency landing but it made technical landing," Negi said.



He said the passengers, who were at the airport, would be sent by another plane later in the evening.



An spokesman told PTI that the airline had sent a plane from to to ferry the stranded passengers.



"We had sent a plane (flight no AI-1663) from to at 1930 hrs and the same landed at the airport at 2020 hrs and left for at 2107 hrs," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Press Trust of India