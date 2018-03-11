Telangana armed struggle fighter Kamalamma passes away

armed struggle fighter and veteran Communist leader (90) died at a private hospital here in the early hours of today. A native of Warangal district of Telangana, Kamalamma, also a freedom fighter was suffering from age-related problems for the past over one month and was recently shifted to a hospital here for treatment. "Ch Kamalamma(90) passed away at 2.30 am today.

Her body was brought to CPI State Office-- and kept for some time. CPI and Left partyleaders and sympathisers paid homage to her and condoled her death," a release from the CPI said. The last rites were held at Pochamma Maidan in Warangal, it said. She joined the post Independence armed struggle to fight the rule of erstwhile Nizams of and their of Razakars as part of Liberation Struggle by Communist Party of at the age of 15. served as of the CPI Mahila Samakhya for a long period.

