JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UP ATS nabs Bangladeshi, 2 others for running passport racket

Toyota domestic sales dip 15% to 10,793 units in December
Business Standard

Telangana govt constitutes SC/ST Commission

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The Telangana government today constituted the SC/ST Commission in the state.

"The government has constituted the SC/ST Commission for Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao signed on the file pertaining to this," a release from Rao's office said here.


Errolla Srinivas, a leader of the ruling TRS hailing from Siddipet district, has been named the chairman of the five-member panel, it said.

Boyilla Vidyasagar, M Rambal Naik, Sunkapaka Devaiah, Kursam Neeladevi and Chilakamarri Narasimha were appointed members of the commission, the release added.

The commission is mandated to monitor matters related to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SCs/STs) and also inquire into complaints pertaining to members of these communities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements