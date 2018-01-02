Telangana govt constitutes SC/ST Commission

The today constituted the in the state.



"The has constituted the for signed on the file pertaining to this," a release from Rao's office said here.



Errolla Srinivas, a of the ruling hailing from district, has been named the of the five-member panel, it said.Boyilla Vidyasagar, M Rambal Naik, Sunkapaka Devaiah, Kursam Neeladevi and Chilakamarri Narasimha were appointed members of the commission, the release added.The commission is mandated to monitor matters related to the Scheduled Castes/ (SCs/STs) and also inquire into complaints pertaining to members of these communities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)