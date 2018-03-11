Telangana govt plan for eye checks up for all

The government aims to conduct eye-check up for everyone in the state and the plan would be ready in the next three months, C Laxma said today. " government has been emphasising on preventive care.

Our Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is giving top priority to healthcare, along with the other sectors," he said at an event on public awareness campaign on here. He said the government's thrust has been on creating awareness, prevention, early detection and treatment of the As part of several goverment initiatives, the Chief thought of eye check-up for everyone in the state, he said. The plan, which would be ready in three months, would have eye screening, treatment and also spectacles provided, was quoted as saying in a release. The said it was 'very sad' that one out every five victims worldwide was in India, which was due to lack of awareness. "The government is taking initiatives to create awareness. We will take steps to prevent from glaucoma," he said. said the was focussing on immunisation, prevention, early detection and treatment. The immunisation rate, which was 65 per cent at the time of formation of Telangana, was 95 per cent today and would reach the milestone of 100 per cent soon, he said.

