Telcos at war: COAI's Rajan Mathews rules out apology to Reliance Jio

COAI's on Sunday ruled out tendering an apology to Reliance over the body's recent allegations that the orders of sector regulator have been favouring the newcomer. "There is no question of apologising to as there is no worthy reason to do so, as the COAI's differences are with Trai's order not anything with any specific operator," Mathews told COAI had on Saturday rebutted Jio's verbal offensive against it, saying that was duty-bound as an association to raise concerns related to growth of the sector. The association had also said "differences" are with orders of regulator Trai, not a specific operator. Last week, Reliance termed COAI's recent allegations as "defamatory" and "malicious", which indicated that orders by (Trai) are favouring the new operator. had also demanded that both and Mathews tender public apology within 48 hours over body's allegations dated February 20, 2018. The full-blown war of words erupted in the sector after COAI alleged that Trai's regulations, including its rules and definition of predatory pricing, had distorted the market. COAI had also alleged that the orders appeared "to be strengthening the ambitions of one with deep pockets and monopolistic designs at the expense of other operators" although it did not name Reliance Jio, which has hit the hard by its aggressive pricing of mobile services, especially data tariffs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)