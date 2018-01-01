Temple trustee, wife shot dead in Chhattisgarh

A of a famous Jain temple in Nagpura and his wife were today shot dead at their home in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.



The incident took place in the wee hours, when (70) and his wife Suraj (65) were in their house in Ganj area under station limits, of Police ( Range) told



Ravalmal, a prominent businessman and social worker, was one of the main of Parshwanath Jain Tirth in Nagpura area of"A pistol used in the offence was recovered from near the crime scene," the IG said.Prima facie someone known to the victims might have killed them, since, till now, there is no evidence of the forced entry into the house, he said.Their son and some other persons, who were present inside the house when the crime happened were being interrogated, Kabra said.According to the IG, a case has been registered and their bodies were sent for postmortem.Meanwhile, expressed grief over the deaths of Ravlmal Jain 'Mani' andIn his condolence message, the said, Jain played an exemplary role with utmost dedication in promoting Yoga and naturopathy inHe had also played an important role in setting up a naturopathy college in Nagpura, Singh added.The police has launched a probe and the culprits will soon be put behind the bars, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)