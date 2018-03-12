Tepid demand weighs on copper futures

prices softened 0.03 per cent to Rs 452.15 per kg in futures market today as speculators reduced exposure amid low demand in the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in 15 paise, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 452.15 per kg in a business turnover of 477 lots. Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to sluggish demand from consuming industries in the physical market influenced prices in futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)