JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Merkel sees Germany split over pace of social change

Abu Dhabi sees 16 pc growth in hotel guests in November
Business Standard

Terror attack on CRPF camp in Kashmir, one personnel killed

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Two heavily armed militants stormed a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours today, killing a personnel and leaving two others injured.

The militants attacked the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Awantipora around 2 am.


"Two heavily armed militants stormed the camp at about 2 am. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries," CRPF officials said,

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as constable Saifuddin Soz, a resident of Srinagar.

"The two militants are holed up in one building block in the camp and operation is underway to neutralise militants," a senior official of the force said.

The camp also serves as training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police team is also co-located with CRPF in this camp.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 09:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements