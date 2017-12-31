Terror attack on CRPF camp in Kashmir, one personnel killed

Two heavily armed militants stormed a camp in district of in the early hours today, killing a personnel and leaving two others injured.



The militants attacked the 185th battalion camp of the in Awantipora around 2 am.



"Two heavily armed militants stormed the camp at about 2 am. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries," officials said,The deceased jawan has been identified as Saifuddin Soz, a resident of"The two militants are holed up in one building block in the camp and operation is underway to neutralise militants," a of the force said.The camp also serves as training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Valley.A Police team is also co-located with in this camp.

