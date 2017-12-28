Thai activist briefly held for watch stunt aimed at junta No2

A Thai activist was briefly detained today after trying to deliver a cheap to the number two, as the clock ticks down to a deadline for the to declare his collection of luxury timepieces.



Activist Ekachai Hongkangwan, whose stunts regularly skewer the military regime, told AFP he was "dragged" into a booth while trying to give a $30 to



Prawit's apparent penchant for pricey timepieces has captivated the Thai public since earlier this month when he was photographed with a Richard Mille watch, whose models can sell for more than $100,000, and a diamond ring.The photo prompted the country's anti-corruption agency to seek an explanation for the undeclared bling by January 8.Prawit has shied away from the press since the scandal emerged, saying only in brief remarks that he was not guilty of any corruption.have dug up pictures of Prawit apparently sporting other high-end brands -- including and Rolex -- ticking off a kingdom fed-up with a lack of transparency under the military regime."Today I came to bring a as a New Year's gift to Prawit who I know is a lover," Ekachai told AFP."But to wear expensive ones these days might get him in trouble again... So I brought him an old watch, about 1,000 baht ($30), that I don't use anymore."Cops said they detained the activist for a "chat" and would not file any charges.Ekachai was released shortly afterwards.Critics say the case of the general's watches will likely go the way of other graft scandals under the authoritarian regime -- hold public attention for a few weeks before vanishing.chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha has stood by his deputy throughout the scandal, recently telling reporters Prawit is "a soldier and a grown man" who can handle his own affairs.The scandal is nevertheless an embarrassment for Thailand's ruling generals, who have tried to style themselves as graft-busters cleaning up a chaotic country riddled with corruption.The seized power in 2014 after a decade of political turbulence and has maintained a tight lid on protests and dissent.Analysts say the regime is chiefly concerned with securing its clout in politics and has made little headway in eradicating the pay-to-play culture that seeps into most corners of Thai life.

