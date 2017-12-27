Thakur takes oath as new Himachal CM

-
ALSO READPM Modi arrives at BJP HQ for parliamentary board meeting MP BJP workers celebrate party's poll performance in Guj, HP People showed faith in BJP: Himachal CM-elect Jairam Thakur BJP gears up for Himachal polls, releases list of star campaigners High-octane campaign comes to end in HP, polling on Nov 9
-
BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur today took oath as the new Himachal Pradesh chief minister.
Ten ministers also took oath along with the 52-year-old Thakur.
The swearing in ceremony of the five-time BJP MLA Thakur took place at the historic Ridge Maidan here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah and several Union ministers were present at the swearing in ceremony.
The Ridge Ground turned saffron with BJP flags fluttering all around and cut outs of Modi, Amit Shah and Jai Ram Thakur dominating the scene.
The BJP has won 44 seats in the 68-member house.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU