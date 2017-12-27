JUST IN
Thakur takes oath as new Himachal CM

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur today took oath as the new Himachal Pradesh chief minister.

Ten ministers also took oath along with the 52-year-old Thakur.


The swearing in ceremony of the five-time BJP MLA Thakur took place at the historic Ridge Maidan here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah and several Union ministers were present at the swearing in ceremony.

The Ridge Ground turned saffron with BJP flags fluttering all around and cut outs of Modi, Amit Shah and Jai Ram Thakur dominating the scene.

The BJP has won 44 seats in the 68-member house.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 11:50 IST

