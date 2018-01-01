'The Crown' impresses Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar says he is hooked to the period drama "The Crown" and feels being transported to the era of late 1940s while watching the show, which depicts the reign of II.



The 75-year-old took to his personal blog to praise the Netflix series.



"Been watching 'The Crown' lately and inadvertently I find myself becoming a character in the times of Elizabeth, and royalty and the events of those years... We become a bit regal too in our demeanour... hehehahaha..." wrote.The "Pink" star lauded the team of the show for creating the historical drama in "its authenticity"."But no you cannot but admire the amount of effort taken to present some of the works of these serials... In its authenticity, in its content and in the reality of events they cover or talk about... With great frankness and honesty..." he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)